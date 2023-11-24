SuperDraft NFL Picks: Don’t Sleep on These Players in Week 12!
By this point in the NFL season, you probably have a good feel for what to expect from your favorite players each week.
Now let’s get into our best picks for NFL Week 12:
SuperDraft NFL Week 12 Picks
There’s a ton of fun NFL action on tap this Sunday even with a diluted slate due to Thanksgiving.
We’ve combed through all of the offerings at SuperDraft for this week, selecting our favorite picks to exceed expectations this Sunday.
Jerome Ford Over 48.5 Rushing Yards
It’s no secret that Cleveland is limited on offense without Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson, and the team has leaned into its rushing attack as a result.
Ford has been the biggest beneficiary.
The second-year player has recorded 9+ rushes all 10 games this season (15+ rushes in half of those games, too).
That doesn’t mean this pick is a guaranteed lock, though. Ford has rushed for less than 49 yards in six games this season as the offense has struggled mightily at times.
But this matchup is the best one Ford will see all season. Denver is DEAD LAST in the NFL, allowing 160 rushing yards per game. Don’t let last week’s 12 rush, 31-yard effort from Ford scare you away from him this week.
DeAndre Hopkins Over 55.5 Receiving Yards
This isn’t the Hopkins of old (especially on this limited Titans offense), but he’s still a big-play threat on an offense that desperately needs one.
The opportunities are certainly there each week, with Hopkins recording 5+ targets in every game so far this season.
He’s had at least 56 receiving yards in just six of 10 games, but three of those performances have come during Will Levis’s four-game stretch as the starting quarterback.
The Panthers have actually been solid against the pass (179.2 yards allowed per game, 6th in NFL), but Tennessee has few other options in the passing game.
Hopkins is averaging 15.5 yards per catch this season, which means he might have to catch just four passes to hit this over.
Mike Evans Over 4.5 Receptions
Another season, another 1,000-yard campaign on the way (barring injury) for Evans.
The 30-year-old veteran remains one of the most reliable wide receivers in the NFL, and this number is a little low, considering his target share (22 targets over the past two games combined).
Tampa Bay (4-6) is in DESPERATE need of a win, just one game behind first-place New Orleans in the NFC South. If the Bucs are going to win, they’re almost certainly going to need Evans to come up with some big catches (Evans has 6+ receptions in 3/4 of Tampa’s wins this season).
