Taylor Swift refuses to take any credit for Chiefs’ Super Bowl run
We know you're tired of the Kansas City Chiefs, but we cannot blame Taylor Swift.
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Yes, that means Taylor Swift is probably going to the Super Bowl. At the very least, her boyfriend is. Travis Kelce was incredible in Kansas City's pivotal win, roping in 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. Oh, and he broke Jerry Rice's record for all-time postseason receptions.
All in a day's work.
Swift has been a source of often ridiculous controversy since her relationship with Kelce went public. We have major news outlets calculating the CO2 emissions of her private jet. We have a certain corner of the internet going bananas over the fact that Swift is featured in every other cutaway from Chiefs games.
Is it all a bit much sometimes? Sure, whatever, but she's Taylor freakin' Swift. If you plant the world's biggest pop star in the audience of any major American broadcast, her face will pop up on occasion. She doesn't even like it — but she has earned it. Swift has ascended to a certain level of pop stardom that simply cannot be denied.
When confronted by angry fans after the game on Sunday, blaming Taylor for her role in "ruining football," the Midnights artist responded in simple, decisive fashion.
"I didn't do anything."
And she's right. All Taylor Swift has done is attend football games and cheer on her partner. All the other noise is generated elsewhere. Blame it on CBS or FOX. Blame it on the fans who can't put their phones down to watch the game. Blame it on the Twitter trolls and NFL diehards who can't lighten up enough to accept the world's most commercial star sitting in a luxury box.
Just don't blame Taylor. She hasn't done anything.
Taylor Swift shakes off angry fans after Chiefs-Ravens game
The Swift-Kelce phenomenon has certainly had interesting (and I'm sure unexpected) ripple effects on American culture. Discourse is broken over the simple fact that Taylor Swift likes to watch Travis Kelce play football. She's not in the broadcast booth offering color commentary. She's not performing at halftime. She's not running onto the field mid-game to intercept a pass. She's watching from the stands! The audacity!
Good on Taylor for her swift (ha, get it) response to these hecklers. You don't have to be a fan of Swift's music or even her globe-spanning public persona to believe the way she has been received by some football fans is unacceptable. At the end of the day, she's a person. Maybe not a normal, everyday regular person. But a person all the same. To quote what is, frankly, one of her worst songs... you need to calm down.
If the hecklers out there want my advice... open your music app of choice, hook up your speaker, and throw on some evermore. Then relax and enjoy the wonderful cold weather we've been treated to lately.