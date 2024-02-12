Taylor Swift slams a beer so fast at Super Bowl it would make Jason Kelce proud
Taylor Swift is embracing her Miss Americana persona at Super Bowl LVIII.
All eyes are on the Super Bowl... and all eyes are on Travis Kelce's private suite, which is occupied by notable names such as Jason Kelce, Ice Spice, Blake Lively, and — oh, yeah — Taylor Swift. The star tight end's girlfriend made the overnight flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas to support him on football's greatest stage.
Swift is truly the great American pop artist of the 21st century. Whether you're a fan or not, it's impossible to deny the scope of her cultural reach and the magnitude of her achievement in music. Swift is so popular that it can be difficult to relate to her on a human level. She is treated as an immortal. But, during Sunday's big game, she took a page out of Jason Kelce's book to relate to the everyman viewer.
Here is Taylor Swift slamming a beer at the football game.
Taylor Swift slams beer during Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl
It was an eventful first half for Swift, who experienced the emotional highs of the Kansas City Chiefs' offense, such as Patrick Mahomes' 53-yard bomb to Mecole Hardman, as well as the shocking lows. Look no further than Isiah Pacheco's subsequent fumble (which led her beau to physically push Andy Reid out of frustration).
The Chiefs are down 10-3 at halftime, which doesn't do justice to how thoroughly the Niners dominated the first half. It doesn't matter how effective San Francisco was in the trenches, however. It matters how effective they were on the scoreboard. The Chiefs are still in this game. There isn't a more explosive, more clutch offense in the NFL than Kansas City. Swift can rest comfortably at halftime. We should been treated to some exciting football in the second half.
Surely Swift would love to see more from Kelce in the second half. He has one catch for one yard at halftime. If the Chiefs can start locating their best playmaker, the points will come naturally.
That said, the Super Bowl transcends football. It is America's biggest television event. There are folks tuning into the game simply to get a glimpse of Swift. So, good on her for connecting with the American public through the universal language of beer. Jason Kelce ought to be proud. At this point, it's not a postseason football game without a high-profile beer chug.