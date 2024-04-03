Texans social media account gloats immediately following Stefon Diggs trade
The Houston Texans continued their splashy offseason by acquiring Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade on Wednesday, and the team's social media team couldn't be happier.
By Kinnu Singh
Houston, we have no problems.
The Houston Texans finished the 2023 season with signs of a promising future. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, and defensive end Will Anderson was named the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.
While Stroud and Anderson appear to be budding stars, the Texans received considerable contributions from the rest of their rookie class as well. Wideout Tank Dell, linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, and centers Jarrett Patterson and Juice Scruggs all filled in as starters to help Houston make its first postseason appearance since the 2019 season.
General manager Nick Caserio isn't resting on the laurels of the Texan's drastic turnaround. Houston traded for Buffalo Bills' star wideout Stefon Diggs on Wednesday.
Texans' social media posts hilarious reaction to Stefon Diggs trade
The Houston Texans social media team reacted to the news with an image that captures the emotions of every Houston fan this offseason.
Diggs showed a downturn in productivity in 2023, but the 30-year-old wide receiver is still one of the league's best wideouts.
Diggs helped Josh Allen develop into one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league after he was traded to Buffalo in 2020. He'll have the opportunity to help propel another young quarterback in Houston. Unlike Allen, Stroud wasn't struggling before Diggs' arrival. The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year became the youngest quarterback to win a playoff game with the Texans' Wild Card Round victory over the Cleveland Browns.
Diggs will serve as Stroud's top target, but he will also provide a much-needed veteran presence in a young and talented wide receiver room. The Texans' offense will feature Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell as its three starting wide receivers. Dell is working his way back from a fractured fibula after his promising rookie campaign. Tight end Dalton Schultz also signed a contract extension to return to Houston, and the team acquired running back Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals in a trade earlier this offseason.