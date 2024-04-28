Texans WR Tank Dell suffers minor injuries in a shooting: Everything to know
Prayers up for Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, who the team announced sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries as a victim in a shooting.
By Lior Lampert
The Houston Texans have released an official statement announcing that wide receiver Tank Dell sustained minor injuries in a shooting in Sanford, Florida.
Houston took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal that the promising second-year receiver was a victim in the reported incident, adding that he sustained a "minor wound" but has since been discharged from the hospital and is in "good spirits."
Texans announce WR Tank Dell sustained minor injuries in a shooting
Dell was one of 10 people shot by a 16-year-old suspect (who was arrested and taken to a juvenile center) at a venue reserved for a private gathering during the incident that reportedly began as a "verbal altercation" before escalating, Seminole County Sheriff's Office representative Kim Cannaday said in a statement regarding the matter.
Thankfully, none of the victims suffered life-threatening wounds, per the sheriff's office. The individuals shot were treated mainly for damages below their waists.
Moreover, the Texans have confirmed that they are "in contact" with Dell and his family, noting that they will deliver more updates "when appropriate."
"... we asked that you please respect his [Dell's] privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident," the Texans stated to conclude their message.
The shooting happened at Cabana Live, located at 4380 Carraway Place in Sanford. Furthermore, the teenager in custody and under question has been charged with attempted homicide, firing a weapon on public property, using a firearm during the commission of a felony, and the illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.
We wish Dell, who is also recovering from a season-ending fractured fibula injury he suffered against the Denver Broncos during his rookie season in 2023, and everyone involved a speedy and healthy recovery. More updates will come when we obtain additional information and details about the incident.