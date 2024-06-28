Texas fans will escape irreparable hurt feelings in EA College Football 25
By John Buhler
If we can have a Kinnick Wave, then why can't we have a Horns Down? I understand what EA College Football 25 is trying to do here, but come on! Part of what makes college football so great is being able to absolutely hate your favorite team's rivals for no reason. Taking Texas' popular Hook 'em Horns celebration, flipping it on its head and reversing it has defined Red River and Texas A&M being soft.
Of course, the Kinnick Wave on the Iowa side of things should be uplifting, but it does imply something far more nefarious. It implies that in this fictitious video game world that there is indeed a children's hospital overlooking Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. We can have sick kids, but we can't relish in bad things happening to Texas? Come on now! It is not like we are flipping the bird or something.
While I am so happy for so many people to have a college football video game back in our lives, I really wish this gesture would have been in the game. Could you imagine Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold hitting Texas with a Horns Down at Red River? Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman around Thanksgiving? Or even Georgia quarterback Carson Beck in the SEC title bout?
Although I understand fully why it is not in the game, but EA Sports built itself on being "in the game!"
We can only hope that Texas rivals make up for it in real life with a double dose of some Horns Down!
EA Sports sides with Texas in not having Horns Down in its video game
On the topic of other things that I don't think will be in the video game, I can safely say that the LSU marching band will not be performing Neck, that Bryant-Denny blasting Dixieland Delight will be at least subdued and that Neyland Stadium will not be throwing golfballs of bottles of French's mustard at opposing players and coaches in defeat, not even if they lose to Ole Miss in controversial fashion.
To be honest, these are some of my favorite things about the sport. You can never be petty enough when trying to disrespect a bitter rival you hate. It just means more, dammit. Honestly, it don't mean enough, PAWL?! While I don't condone the poisoning of trees, you have to let the culture overtake you, brother. This game has been in the works for over a decade now. We have to let it run wild, y'all.
Truth be told, I will somehow find a way to get over EA College Football 25 not having Horns Down part of the game as long as I can see the winner of Iowa-Minnesota carry the Floyd of Rosedale over the linemeat's heads after pitching a 10-0 shutout in the freezing rain. This is what college football is all about. Illibuck, where you at? That turtle is the epitome of greatness, but will it be in the game?
I want this game to be as fun and stupid as possible. I feel like we are missing out wit no Horns Down.