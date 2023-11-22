Thanksgiving NFL Sleeper Picks: Feast on These Players with $100 Deposit Match
Here’s who we like for today’s NFL games:
NFL Sleeper Picks for Thanksgiving
And you’ll have plenty of players to choose from today, with Lions vs. Packers, Cowboys vs. Commanders and 49ers vs. Seahawks all on tap.
Now let’s stop wasting time and get into our best picks.
David Montgomery More Than 0.5 Rushing TD
It’s no surprise that the Lions love to run the ball behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and Montgomery is typically the first option in goal line scenarios.
He’s scored at least one rushing touchdown in six of the seven games he’s played this season and he’s fifth in the NFL in rush attempts inside the opponent’s 20-yard-line despite missing three games!
When you also consider that Green Bay’s rush defense is allowing 134.7 yards per game (28th in NFL), there should be plenty of opportunities for Montgomery to score.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba More Than 38.5 Receiving Yards
The hype is starting to come to fruition on the field for Smith-Njigba lately.
The former Ohio State wide receiver has been more involved in the passing game over the past month, with at least 36 receiving yards in six straight games.
DK Metcalf has been banged up all season and he sat out Tuesday’s practice with a new toe injury. If he’s not at 100% health (pretty unlikely he is), Smith-Njigba could be even more involved – especially in what’s expected to be a tough matchup against San Fran.
Dak Prescott More Than 1.5 Passing TDs
Everyone expected Tony Pollard to lead the Dallas offense this season, but the Cowboys have actually been pretty pass-happy over the past few weeks.
Prescott has attempted at least 35 passes in three straight games and he’s passed for at least 2 TDs in four straight games.
When you factor in Washington’s suspect pass defense (258.5 passing yards allowed per game, 30th in NFL), it only makes sense that Dallas continues to lean on what’s been working.
Discounted Lines: Jahmyr Gibbs Rush Yards and Brock Purdy Passing Yards
Heads up: Sleeper Picks is giving you some discounted lines for today’s action, but you will be limited to putting $10 max on these lines!
But why not partake anyways?
Our favorite discounted lines are Gibbs to have more than 35.5 rush yards (down from 45.5) and Purdy to pass for more than 189.5 yards (down from 251.5).
Gibbs has steadily been more involved with each passing week for Detroit. He’s had at least 36 rushing yards in six straight games with at least eight rush attempts in each of those contests.
And as we mentioned earlier, Green Bay is NOT good against the run, so why wouldn’t Detroit lean on its bread and butter?
As for Purdy, his line is a no-brainer. He’s had more than 200 passing yards in 10 of 11 games this season, and you can figure he’ll have to throw to hold off a Seahawks team that is in desperate need of a divisional win.
Seattle is allowing just 233 passing yards per game (21st in NFL), but even that mark gives us plenty of cushion to hit this pick.
