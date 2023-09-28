3 reasons Oli Marmol should be on the hot seat, and one reason he shouldn't
Oli Marmol will be back in 2023, but is that the right call?
By Curt Bishop
Oli Marmol should stay because he has the respect of his players
While there are several reasons why Marmol should be on the hot seat, there is an argument to be made for why he should stay.
Typically, if there were issues in the clubhouse and the manager had lost the respect of his players, it would be well documented by now. However, no reports have surfaced of any trouble in the Cardinals locker room, and most players have continually backed Marmol in the midst of their struggles.
The worst thing a manager can do is lose the clubhouse. If he doesn't have the respect of his players, it's a recipe for disaster. And while the Cardinals have had a miserable season, the players seem to have plenty of respect for Marmol.
Also, the roster was not constructed by Marmol, but rather by John Mozeliak. Granted, this is not to say that Marmol is without fault for what took place this season. There is plenty of blame to go around for how poorly the season went for the Cardinals, and Marmol shares some of that blame.
But he still led the Cardinals to a division title last year, and the Cardinals have plans to contend again in 2024.