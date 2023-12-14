Thursday Night Football Sleeper Fantasy: $100 Bonus + Our Best Picks
This might seem like a boring Thursday Night Football matchup at first, but it won’t be at Sleeper Picks!
You can pick your favorite players tonight to have ‘more’ or ‘less’ than their projected stats, winning cash prizes if you’re right!
Thursday Night Football Week 15 Sleeper Picks
Now let’s get into our best picks for Chargers vs. Raiders tonight.
Easton Stick Less Than 18.5 Completions
This Chargers offense was already struggling and that was when Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen were on the field.
Now, Stick will lead an offense headlined by Austin Ekeler and… not much else.
The Chargers did activate Joshua Palmer this week, and they have SOME other options that include Gerald Everett and Quentin Johnston, but that would rank as one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL.
This will be Stick’s first career start and he completed just 13-of-24 passes last week against Denver.
Austin Ekeler More Than 30.5 Receiving Yards
This may seem counterintuitive after we just told you to pick against Stick, but hold on for a second.
The absence of Allen means that Stick's options in the receiving game are going to be limited to: Joshua Palmer, Gerald Everett, Quentin Johnston and not much else. Considering that Stick is inexperienced, he's likely to throw shorter routes to reliable players, like Ekeler and Everett, as he did last week.
We'll give the nod to Ekeler over Everett here simply because of the former's ability to turn a simple catch into an explosive play.
Maxx Crosby More Than 0.5 Sacks
Crosby has been dominant this season yet again, with 13.5 sacks through 13 games. It should be noted that he's questionable to play with a knee injury, so look out for a status update, but if he does play, don't doubt Crosby.
He’s recorded at least 0.5 sacks in 10 games, at least 1 sack in nine games and 2+ sacks in three games.
LA has actually been in the middle of the pack in sacks allowed this season (2.4 per game, 13th in NFL), but that’s with Herbert under center.
Now, we’re dealing with an inexperienced QB who doesn’t have the comfort of throwing the ball to Keenan Allen or Mike Williams.
These are matchups that players like Crosby dream about.
