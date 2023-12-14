Thursday Night Football Sleeper Fantasy: $100 Bonus + Our Best Picks

Justin Herbert & Keenan Allen out



Davante Adams & Josh Jacobs didn't practice all week



TNF will feature Easton Stick throwing dumpoffs to the ghost of Austin Ekeler all game...



mirrored by Aidan O'Connell handing off nonstop to Zamir White



get your fav 1.5L box of wine ready pic.twitter.com/IXC9RRwvFJ