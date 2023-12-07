Thursday Night Football Sleeper Picks: $100 Bonus for Patriots vs. Steelers
Pick your favorite players to beat the odds, win cash prizes if you're right!
If you’re not a fan of New England or Pittsburgh, you’re probably not too interested in tonight’s NFL action, but that can change in an instant thanks to Sleeper Picks.
You can predict which players will have ‘more’ or ‘less’ than their projected stat lines, winning cash prizes if you’re right. And the best part is that Sleeper Picks is matching your first deposit for up to $100!
Here’s how you can claim your $100 bonus (and our best picks for tonight’s game):
Thursday Night Football Week 14 Sleeper Picks
All you have to do is sign up with Sleeper Picks and make a first-time deposit. You’ll automatically receive bonus bets equal to what you deposited, capped at $100.
Of course, you could pick tons of players in different sports, but let’s stick to tonight’s NFL game.
Now let’s get into our picks for tonight.
Bailey Zappe More Than 0.5 INTs
The Patriots have a quarterback problem, and it doesn’t look like Zappe is the answer.
The second-year signal caller has thrown an interception in two of his past three games (2 INTs in just 64 attempts this season).
Those turnover problems track back to last season, too, when Zappe tossed five picks in 92 attempts. And this isn’t a good matchup for him, either.
Pittsburgh is intercepting opposing quarterbacks on 2.9% of pass attempts (9th in NFL) and its defense has come up with at least one INT in nine of 12 games this season.
Pat Freiermuth More Than 2.5 Receptions
Freiermuth has played in just seven games this season due to injury, but he’s been relatively steady in the passing game, averaging 4.3 targets per game.
That target share has taken a dramatic leap in the past two weeks, with the third-year tight end hauling in 12 receptions for 149 yards on 16 targets over his last two games combined.
Those stats only grow more encouraging when you consider that Mitch Trubisky is starting under center for the Steelers.
Freiermuth has logged 3+ receptions in four of five games with Trubisky under center (dating back to last season), including three receptions on five targets last week.
George Pickens More Than 39.5 Receiving Yards
This number is likely only so low because of who’s under center, but it might not matter.
Pickens has had 40+ receiving yards in seven of 12 games this season and is averaging 17 yards per reception, which means he may need just 3 catches to hit this over.
Last week, Pickens accounted for 86 of Trubisky’s 117 yards, and it would make sense if Pittsburgh at least tries to keep that connection strong.
It’s up to you who you pick for tonight’s game, but why not do it with up to $100 in bonus bets? Sign up with Sleeper Picks today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.