Tim Mayza’s fantasy football punishment was on full display at Blue Jays spring training
Why Tim Mayza had to serve as the Blue Jays bat boy is something many sports fans can relate to.
Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Tim Mayza has quietly established himself as one of the better left-handed relievers in the game over the last three seasons. He was never better than he was this past campaign when he posted a 1.52 ERA in 69 appearances and 53.1 innings of work, limiting left-handed hitters to a .561 OPS and just five extra-base hits in 115 plate appearances.
Normally a reliever coming off a career year who is expected to play a big role once again on a team trying to get back to the postseason for a third straight season would enjoy a bit of a relaxing start to Spring Training, but in the case of Mayza, he was put to work immediately. Just not in the role anyone would expect.
Tim Mayza followed Blue Jays lead with disappointing offseason, leading to a hilarious cameo as bat boy
The Blue Jays have had one of the more disappointing offseasons around the league. They were right in the thick of the race to sign Shohei Ohtani, only to find out he was not on the plane headed to Toronto and instead signed with the Dodgers just one day later. The moves they did end up making appear pretty underwhelming in a division that just added Corbin Burnes and Juan Soto.
For as disappointing as the Jays offseason was, it appears that Mayza, the longest-tenured Blue Jays player, had a rougher winter. Mayza wound up finishing in late place in Toronto's fantasy football league, with the punishment being the reliever serving as Toronto's batboy for their first Spring Training game. Not only did he have to do that job, he had to wear the record proudly on the back of his jersey.
A last place finisher in a fantasy football league having to deal with some sort of punishment is nothing new, but few are more creative than this. Mayza only had to do it for the first three innings of the game, but he certainly felt some shame finishing in last place and having to go to work in front of the crowd in Dunedin.
Mayza's loss is even more embarrassing because he selected Tyreek Hill with his first pick. Hill proved to be one of, if not the best receiver in fantasy football this past season as he racked up 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns, both of which led the league. A season-ending injury to quarterback Kirk Cousins played a big role, but it's hard to imagine a team with Hill finishing in last place.
All this Blue Jays punishment was missing was one of Tommy Pham or Joc Pederson running out as a bat boy. It would not be surprising in the slightest if we see some other teams implement the same punishment for Spring Training next season.