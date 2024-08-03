Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins won't need surgery for knee injury
By Lior Lampert
On Friday, Tennessee Titans insider Paul Kuharsky reported that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could miss four to six weeks due to a strained knee.
The timeline suggests Hopkins is in jeopardy of missing Tennessee's Week 1 2024 regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears. However, since then, we've gotten a slightly more optimistic update from Titans head coach Brian Callahan.
Callahan recently reiterated that Hopkins will be out for "several weeks" because of the knee issue via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. But if there's a silver lining to the Tennessee sideline general's comments, it's the star wideout not requiring surgery.
Luckily, Hopkins will avoid going under the knife. Moreover, Rapoport heard from a source that Hopkins returning closer to the four-week mark of his initial timeframe is "likely," though it's not guaranteed.
Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins won't need surgery for knee injury
Per Kuharsky, Hopkins suffered the injury during last Wednesday's practice. Frankly, the timing of his absence couldn't be much less ideal and is a crushing blow for the Tennessee passing attack. Nonetheless, the Titans have adequate replacements to fill in for the time being -- something they couldn't say last year.
Tennessee signed veteran pass-catchers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd this offseason, forming what Kuharsky labeled the "best-receiving trio" in franchise history. Regardless, having Hopkins would obviously be preferred.
Hopkins, 32, may not be the All-Pro caliber player he once was. Still, he's among the best receivers in the NFL, so this remains a situation to monitor.
In 2023, Hopkins caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns in his inaugural campaign with the Titans. His connection with promising young quarterback Will Levis was apparent down the stretch of the season.
While Hopkins and the Titans aren't out of the woods yet, they seem to have dodged a serious bullet. But the former will remain on his road to recovery, hoping he'll be ready to compete against the Bears.