Tom Brady officially reveals he's taking NFL world's favorite commentator off the mic
After a year out of football, Tom Brady is returning, only to kick Greg Olsen out of FOX's top booth.
By John Buhler
While Tom Brady built the greatest NFL career we have ever seen in pressure-packed situations on the football field, the broadcasting both is a totally different animal, one that can be so unforgiving. Brady had been tied to becoming the color commentator alongside Kevin Burkhardt in FOX Sports' No. 1 booth. Greg Olsen has crushed it since going into the role, but he has to step aside ... for now.
With only Super Bowl 58 remaining, Brady began to make the rounds on behalf of FOX, citing that he will indeed be replacing Olsen in the No. 1 booth next season. He took a year off from football to get his wits about him. I am sure Brady will do well in his next NFL venture, but Olsen has proven to be exceptional in this role. He may go down to the No. 2 team with Joe Davis, but he could also leave...
Brady confirmed that he is indeed going to the No. 1 booth on FOX while appearing on a rival network's program in The Pat McAfee Show. McAfee is certain that Brady will do exceedingly well calling games for FOX, but there is no margin for error for him. We all remember how quickly we turned on Tony Romo over at CBS. He went from predicting plays to putting in zero preparation at all.
Expect for Brady to be ultra-prepared for his next job, but he will be scrutinized the entire time.
Is FOX making a mistake by forcing Brady into the No. 1 booth without any experience calling games?
Tom Brady confirms he will be calling games for FOX in the No. 1 booth
Not gonna lie, I have major apprehension about this. Historically, FOX has done an extraordinary job of vetting former players and whatnot before they call games. While the Jay Cutler flirtation did not pan out for them, pretty much everybody else they have put into a booth in recent years has worked out. Olsen has been their greatest success story, making us forget about Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.
Conversely, we have seen missteps will all four of FOX's broadcasting rivals in recent years. Until ESPN pried Buck and Aikman away from FOX to do Monday Night Football, their standalone property was a catastrophe, with Jason Witten pulling rabbits out of his head and Booger McFarland blocking hard-working people's views from the field of play from inside of his iconic, but tacky Boogermobile.
Romo was a home-run for CBS, until he wasn't... NBC pivoting off Al Michaels to Mike Tirico took forever and was rather clunky. The end product was good, but it wasn't exactly a clean break either. Michaels calling Thursday Night Football on Amazon with Kirk Herbstreit has been okay at times, but mostly a weird fit. Plus, Michaels is not exactly always thrilled about the packages of games he has to call.
Overall, I think the upside of Brady doing well at this for FOX makes sense. A former quarterback carries more weight in a broadcast booth than even a good former tight end like Olsen. It stinks, but it is the truth. However, I also would not be surprised of potential Brady backlash on the horizon. Olsen has garnered pretty much universal praise in his second football job. There could be consequences...
Ultimately, FOX is going to do whatever it wants, and we are just going to have to deal with that. Do I feel that Brady will do a great job at this? Oh, definitely. However, there is a strong possibility that Olsen might be the best to do this of his generation. Eventually, he will leave FOX and be the No. 1 color commentator for another network. It is so obvious, yet why can't FOX seem to understand this?
A three-man booth with Brady, Burkhardt and Olsen could be fun, but there is no way that happens.