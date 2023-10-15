Tony Romo rips Mac Jones for worst Patriots interception yet
Mac Jones is feeling the heat, but the Patriots quarterback doesn't seem to be turning the corner.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is in his third season in the NFL, which is often circled as the most important in a young player's career. This is the season where many promising talents take their game to the next level. For many, this is the year where everything clicks and a player turns the p-word "potential" into true stardom.
Unfortunately for Jones, he appears to have taken a step back. The former first-round pick out of Alabama came into this Sunday's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders with more interceptions thrown (six) than touchdowns (five) and an average of six yards per pass attempt, which is downright ghastly in the modern era.
To make matters worse, Jones added another interception against the Raiders, throwing a truly baffling pick that CBS commentator Tony Romo could only describe bluntly as "horrendous". Because it truly was. Jones had time, he rolled out to buy himself even more time, and then he sailed a pass right to a Raiders defensive back with his receiver nowhere near the attempt.
Tony Romo calls out Patriots QB Mac Jones
By the way, when Romo calls a throw "horrendous", that's like any other color commentator going on a rant about how poor of a decision or inaccurate of a throw that was (both apply here). Romo tends to be kind and reserved with his commentary, especially about those who are currently playing the position he once did.
It was second-and-four, and Jones was in Raiders' territory. An NFL quarterback should do a better job on this throw, but, if Jones thought the situation were too risky having already rolled out of the pocket, he could have thrown it away and lived to fight another down. Instead, he gave the ball right to the Raiders with his team down 10-3, forfeiting the chance to tie the game with his team desperately needing a win to remain playoff relevant.
Jones' interception is just one mistake, of course, but everything has become magnified for the young signal-caller.
The Patriots recently signed Malik Cunningham from their practice squad to a fresh three-year contract, which shows that Bill Belichick is feeling the heat. He could be prepared to move on from Jones as the starter if the quarterback does not turn things around, and throws like this won't inspire confidence in a coach who might be facing questions about his job for the first time in his Patriots' career.