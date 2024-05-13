Tottenham vs. Man City: Premier League TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
In a bizarre twist of fate, Arsenal fans will be supporting Tottenham Hotspur in this match as they hope their north London rivals can do them a favor in the title rice. The Gunners are currently the Premier League leaders but Manchester City would overtake them with victory over Spurs.
It remains to be seen how much Tottenham will be up for this game. Especially as an Aston Villa win against Liverpool tonight would see Spurs' Champions League hopes ended.
Ange Postecoglou's side defeated Burnley 2-1 last weekend thanks to goals from Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven. City cruised to a 4-0 win over Fulham with Josko Gvardiol, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez getting on the scoresheet.
Despite operating as a left-back, Gvardiol has scored four goals in his last five Premier League games. Phil Foden has been on immense form this season with 17 goals and eight assists in 33 league games. Julian Alvarez remains a great option for City for the rare occasions when Erling Haaland is not firing. The Argentine has found the back of the net 11 times with nine assists in 35 league games this campaign.
The Premier League title is in City's hands, a win over Spurs this week and a victory over West Ham United on Sunday would clinch it for Pep Guardiola's side.
Tottenham Hotspur lineup predictions
- Guglielmo Vicario
- Oliver Skipp
- Micky van de Ven
- Cristian Romero
- Pedro Porro
- Yves Bissouma
- Pape Matar Sarr
- Dejan Kulusevski
- James Maddison
- Brennan Johnson
- Heung-Min Son
Manchester City lineup predictions
- Ederson
- Ruben Dias
- Manuel Akanji
- Nathan Ake
- Josko Gvardiol
- Rodri
- Bernardo Silva
- Phil Foden
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Mateo Kovacic
- Erling Haaland
How to watch Tottenham vs. Manchester City in the Premier League
- Date: Tuesday, May. 14
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.