Travis Kelce is prepared for the worst with Bills Mafia
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs know the Bills Mafia crowd will be out and about during the Divisional Round.
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs have been no stranger to NFL playoff action during the Patrick Mahomes era. However, they will be entering new territory as visitors for the first time with Mahomes under center when they travel to Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills for the AFC Divisional Round.
There may not be a more hostile road environment in the NFL for Mahomes and Kansas City to experience their first playoff game. Bills fans, also known as the “Bills Mafia,” are among the loudest and most passionate fans in sports.
With that in mind, Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is prepared for the worst and whatever the Bills Mafia decides to throw him and his teammates’ way during this highly-anticipated showdown between Kansas City and Buffalo.
Travis Kelce is ready for Bills Mafia
“It’s Bills Mafia, man. This is their home-field advantage,” Kelce said during a recent press conference. “This is why I’m sure the guys love playing for the fanbase,” he added.
The future Hall of Fame tight end also discussed how his past experiences growing up in Cleveland, Ohio have helped him prepare for the challenge of playing in front of a crowd as ferocious as the Bills Mafia: “I grew up in Cleveland, man. We were throwing beer bottles at people… that’s a hostile environment, ain’t it?”
Kelce will be relied upon heavily in this contest. In his previous two playoff games against the Bills, he’s averaged 10.5 receptions, 107 yards, and 1.5 touchdowns per game.
Now, he will be tasked with replicating those lofty numbers in front of an uninviting Buffalo crowd - and he’s looking forward to the opportunity: “Ready to get after it. Buffalo, cold, playoff game - it can’t get any better, baby,” Kelce stated.
He may feel that way now, but let's see if Kelce changes his tune when Bills fans throw snowballs at him and his teammates like they did to the Pittsburgh Steelers in last week's Wild Card win.