Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's historic Grammy's win is motivating the star TE
Travis Kelce is deriving inspiration from Taylor Swift's dominance of the music industry.
The Kansas City Chiefs are in Las Vegas preparing for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday — an anticipated SB LIV rematch with the San Francisco 49ers. Travis Kelce is naturally at the center of the storylines, but not for strictly football reasons. He happens to be dating the most popular pop artist in modern history, and Sunday night wasn't football night. It was Grammys night.
Taylor Swift was nominated for six Grammys. She won two — including the prestigious 'Album of the Year' award, her fourth such victory. That sets the new all-time record, by the way. She also won 'Best Pop Vocal Album' for her latest work on Midnights.
It's a major credit to Swift, around whom the entire CBS broadcast revolved. Whether you're a Swiftie or not, there's no escaping the magnitude of her accomplishments and the scale of her popularity. Kelce wasn't able to attend the show because of Super Bowl prep, but he was supportive in spirit. At Chiefs media day, he spoke about Swift's big night and the motivation he derives from his girlfriend's unrivaled success.
"She's unbelievable. She's rewriting the history books herself. I told her I'm gonna have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware too."
Travis Kelce cites Taylor Swift as motivation ahead of Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl battle
Kelce has held up his end of the bargain so far. He was electric in the Chiefs' AFC Championship victory over the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens, reeling in 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. After a relatively mild regular season by his standards, Kelce has come alive in the playoffs. His connection with Patrick Mahomes is tried and true, battle-tested and infallible. He does hold the all-time record for postseason receptions, which is hard to fathom. He passed Jerry Rice a couple weeks ago.
The Chiefs will enter the Super Bowl as betting underdogs, just like the Bills were favored in the divisional round and the Ravens were favored in the conference championship. It has been a uniquely challenging season for Kelce, Mahomes, and the Chiefs, but their poise and high-level experience has shined through under the bright playoff lights.
The 34-year-old Kelce, with two Super Bowls, nine Pro Bowls, and four All-Pro nods to his name, has no shortage of cachet built up. He has dominated at this level before. There's little the Niners can do to stop him from doing it again if he's on top of his game Sunday.
Swift is undeniably on top of the music world. Kelce is looking to reach his own mountaintop in football. He certainly has a chance to pull it off.