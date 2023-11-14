Trevon Diggs had plenty to say after Stefon Diggs, Bills loss on MNF
Trevon Diggs couldn't resist commenting on his brother's situation in Buffalo after the MNF loss to the Broncos.
By Kristen Wong
The Bills got upset by the Broncos on Monday night, and after the 24-22 loss, many started questioning Buffalo's ability to compete in the AFC.
Quarterback Josh Allen threw two picks, marking the sixth consecutive game he's turned over the ball in the air this year. His usual go-to man, Stefon Diggs, finished with just three catches for 34 yards, ranked third on the team in targets that game.
For the past several years, Diggs' frustrations as a member of the Bills have been well-documented. It seems like every season, Diggs is linked to trade rumors out of Buffalo, and Monday's debilitating loss to Denver only adds fuel to the fire.
Stefon Diggs' brother, Trevon Diggs appeared to support a trade with his incendiary comment after the Bills-Broncos game. Trevon Diggs said his brother had to "get up outta there."
Trevon Diggs seems to support a Stefon Diggs trade out of Buffalo
Ever since he was traded by the Vikings, Stefon Diggs has grown into the top receiving threat under Josh Allen. He recorded league-highs in catches and receiving yards in his first season in Buffalo, but year after year, the Bills kept falling short of a deep playoff run.
Winning the AFC East may no longer be enough for the star wideout, and so far this year, Buffalo's division-topping hopes are slowly sinking. The Bills are 5-5 behind the Dolphins and have a tough slate of games coming up as they have yet to face the Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, and Chargers.
Another disappointing season and a possible missed playoff window could see Diggs look for a new home in the near future, even with his scintillating chemistry with Josh Allen.
Maybe the Bills can still turn it around in the next month and find their footing in the ever-crowded AFC. But Monday's loss to the Broncos arguably marks the team's lowest point of the season, and the Bills may not even have hit rock bottom yet.