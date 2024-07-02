Two top prospects for Cubs to play in 2024 MLB Futures Game
Not much has gone right at all for the Chicago Cubs over the last two months. In fact, their 21-34 record since May 1 is the worst mark in the National League.
The Cubs enter Tuesday's series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies with a 39-46 record. They're sitting in dead last in the National League Central. This isn't at all what Cubs fans expected after the team hired Craig Counsell over the offseason.
Selling is looking more and more like a distinct possibility with each passing day. If the Cubs do sell, they'll look to part with several veterans while fans will turn their focus onto the young players this organization has to offer. Fortunately, this Cubs team has several young prospects to get excited about.
Pete Crow-Armstrong gets the most attention and is already in the majors, but the Cubs have two young prospects in particular who are still in the minors and are about to be in the spotlight in this season's MLB Futures Game.
Matt Shaw, Owen Caissie are prospects for Cubs fans to watch in 2024 MLB Futures Game
Matt Shaw and Owen Caissie, Chicago's No. 2 and 3 prospects according to MLB Pipeline respectively, are representing the Cubs in the Futures Game. Those are two players for Cubs fans to be very excited about. Moises Ballesteros is listed as an inactive selection.
Shaw, Chicago's first-round pick in last year's MLB Draft, has spent the entire season in Double-A and has adjusted nicely after a slow start. His .251/.361/.428 slash line with ten home runs, 35 RBI, and 19 stolen bases is solid, and he has only gotten better as the season has progressed.
He wound up slashing .289/.371/.530 with five home runs and 11 RBI in June, which was his best month of the season. If this continues, he could be in for a promotion sometime in the not-too-distant future. The Cubs were reportedly already considering promoting him while Christopher Morel has struggled defensively at third base. While they didn't do that, the rumor shows how highly they think of him.
Owen Caissie has needed more time in the minors than Shaw, but has spent his entire season playing for Triple-A Iowa and is another player who has only gotten better as the season has progressed. The 21-year-old has slashed .283/.392/.450 with eight home runs and 45 RBI this season. He hit five of those eight home runs in June.
Caissie and Shaw are both extremely young and are potential future building blocks for this Cubs team. If they do decide to sell at the trade deadline, there's a very real chance we'll see one or both of these players in the majors at some point this season. If not, next season feels like the absolute latest. Cubs fans can enjoy getting a glimpse of what they can do in the spotlight at the Futures Game.