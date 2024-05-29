Tyler Glasnow’s NSFW exclamation is going to get him grounded, again
By Curt Bishop
Tyler Glasnow is a fierce competitor and a key member of the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation, serving as the team's ace.
However, he might have landed himself in a little bit of trouble with his mother.
Back in 2021, when Glasnow was pitching for the Tampa Bay Rays, he witnessed outfielder Kevin Kiermaier make an impressive grab out in center field. The veteran right-hander was completely taken aback in the best way possible, and with a huge smile gave a hilarious profanity laced speech to himself.
That was enough to get him in some trouble with his mother at the time. On Tuesday, he was on the mound against the New York Mets and came close to allowing a hit to Brandon Nimmo.
Fortunately, the ball was foul, but hit hard, and he dropped a loud F-bomb that was picked up on a hot mic by the Dodgers' broadcast.
Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow may be grounded for NSFW exclamation
Glasnow may have avoided some trouble on the mound. However, his mother may have something to say about her son's potty mouth.
You have to admire his competitive spirit and the fact that he gets so emotionally invested in his starts. He brought the energy with him to this start against the Mets, going seven innings and allowing just two runs.
But if he ended up day-to-day in 2021 as a result of his potty mouth, his mother may not be so lenient this time. We can only hope she'll be willing to cut him some slack, as after all, he was just doing his job and trying to do it properly.
Pitching is certainly not an easy task, even for the best in the business, and Glasnow got just a little frustrated in this moment.
Fortunately for the Dodgers, he rebounded, and a late comeback took him off the hook after he allowed his two runs as the Dodgers pulled away with a 5-2 win in Game 1 of their doubleheader with the Mets.
Hopefully, he won't have to face any further complications after keeping the Mets at bay. Surely, his mother will give him a little bit of courtesy after he rebounded and pitched such a solid game.