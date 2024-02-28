Tyreek Hill sued for allegedly breaking woman's leg during football drills
By Scott Rogust
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being sued by an influencer for battery, assault, and negligence stemming over practice football drills, according to a lawsuit obtained by the Daily Mail.
Influencer Sophie Hall, 35, alleges that Hill broke her leg at his Florida mansion during a private football lesson. Hall says in the lawsuit that after she was able to "hold her own" against Hill and was able to knock him backward, the wide receiver allegedly charged at her with "crushing force," resulting in the broken leg.
Hall alleges that she needed reconstructive surgery on her right leg as a result of the incident.
The incident occurred on June 28, 2023, where Hall was invited out to his mansion after signing up her 10-year-old son in the Tyreek Hill Football Camp. Hill asked Hall to participate in drills, according to the lawsuit.
On one play, Hall lined up in a defensive lineman position and was able to push Hill backwards, which, per the lawsuit, "[garnered] laughter from the witnesses present at the time, including the defendant's mother, sister, friend and trainer." Hill was allegedly "embarrassed" and his "attitude changed and he became angry."
Two plays later, Hall "held her own" against the Dolphins wide receiver, and the following play is when Hill charged at the influencer, allegedly fracturing her right leg.
There has been no statement provided by Hill, according to the Daily Mail.
Hill is coming off a 2023 season in which he caught 119 passes for 1,799 receiving yards (league-high) and 13 receiving touchdowns (league-high) on 171 targets in 16 games. In Miami's Wild Card Round 26-7 loss to his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill caught five passe for 62 yards and a touchdown on eight targets.
The wide receiver is entering the second year of his four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins.