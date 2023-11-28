Fansided

Updated NFL Draft order: MNF win still puts Bears a step closer to Caleb Williams

Despite a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, the Chicago Bears did not hurt their standing in the NFL Draft order.

By Mark Powell

Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings / Todd Rosenberg/GettyImages
The Chicago Bears dealt the Minnesota Vikings a vital blow to their playoff chances on Monday Night Football, winning an ugly 12-10 games that hopefully none of you watched. The greater story for the Bears is the emergence of Justin Fields of late, and whether it will ultimately change their NFL Draft plans.

Chicago could hold two of the top-five selections in the 2024 NFL Draft when the season is over. The Bears hold the Carolina Panthers selection as well as their own, as Chicago dealt the No. 1 pick to Carolina last April, which they used on Bryce Young out of Alabama.

Most reasonable NFL scouts have been impressed by Fields since the midseason mark. However, it should not alter the Bears decision making. If Caleb Williams is available, you take him.

"A lot of the things they're asking Fields to do, Caleb does better," an NFC national scout told ESPN's Courtney Cronin regarding the Bears debate. "This guy thrives on his ability to improv, create on his own and turn a dead play into a highlight."

Updated 2024 NFL Draft order after Monday Night Football, Week 12

Chicago's win would normally cost them some positioning, but because Carolina is a dumpster fire, they remain in the No. 1 spot. They are now tied with the Commanders and Giants at a 4-8 record for the No. 4 overall selection, though, so every win matters from here on out.

  1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina)
  2. New England Patriots
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Chicago Bears
  5. Washington Commanders
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  8. New York Jets
  9. Los Angeles Chargers
  10. Tennessee Titans
  11. Las Vegas Raiders
  12. New Orleans Saints
  13. Green Bay Packers
  14. Los Angeles Rams
  15. Cincinnati Bengals
  16. Buffalo Bills
  17. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston)
  18. Denver Broncos
  19. Atlanta Falcons
  20. Minnesota Vikings
  21. Indianapolis Colts
  22. Seattle Seahawks
  23. Pittsburgh Steelers
  24. Houston Texans (via Cleveland)
  25. Miami Dolphins
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Detroit Lions
  28. Jacksonville Jaguars
  29. Kansas City Chiefs
  30. San Francisco 49ers
  31. Baltimore Ravens
  32. Philadelphia Eagles

Chicago is in a great spot moving forward.

