Updated NFL Draft order: MNF win still puts Bears a step closer to Caleb Williams
Despite a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, the Chicago Bears did not hurt their standing in the NFL Draft order.
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Bears dealt the Minnesota Vikings a vital blow to their playoff chances on Monday Night Football, winning an ugly 12-10 games that hopefully none of you watched. The greater story for the Bears is the emergence of Justin Fields of late, and whether it will ultimately change their NFL Draft plans.
Chicago could hold two of the top-five selections in the 2024 NFL Draft when the season is over. The Bears hold the Carolina Panthers selection as well as their own, as Chicago dealt the No. 1 pick to Carolina last April, which they used on Bryce Young out of Alabama.
Most reasonable NFL scouts have been impressed by Fields since the midseason mark. However, it should not alter the Bears decision making. If Caleb Williams is available, you take him.
"A lot of the things they're asking Fields to do, Caleb does better," an NFC national scout told ESPN's Courtney Cronin regarding the Bears debate. "This guy thrives on his ability to improv, create on his own and turn a dead play into a highlight."
Updated 2024 NFL Draft order after Monday Night Football, Week 12
Chicago's win would normally cost them some positioning, but because Carolina is a dumpster fire, they remain in the No. 1 spot. They are now tied with the Commanders and Giants at a 4-8 record for the No. 4 overall selection, though, so every win matters from here on out.
- Chicago Bears (via Carolina)
- New England Patriots
- Arizona Cardinals
- Chicago Bears
- Washington Commanders
- New York Giants
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New York Jets
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Tennessee Titans
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New Orleans Saints
- Green Bay Packers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Buffalo Bills
- Arizona Cardinals (via Houston)
- Denver Broncos
- Atlanta Falcons
- Minnesota Vikings
- Indianapolis Colts
- Seattle Seahawks
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Houston Texans (via Cleveland)
- Miami Dolphins
- Dallas Cowboys
- Detroit Lions
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- San Francisco 49ers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Philadelphia Eagles
Chicago is in a great spot moving forward.