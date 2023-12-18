Urawa Reds vs. Manchester City live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Club World Cup online
Manchester City play Urawa Reds for a chance to play in the Club World Cup final. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
To many in European soccer the Club World Cup is not as important as winning the Champions League, as to get into it is by far a greater feat. However, the trophy is the only one that eludes Manchester City and they will have the opportunity to win it if they can get past Urawa Reds in the semifinals.
City let a two-goal lead slip in the Premier League as a late Michael Olise penalty meant Pep Guardiola's side drew with Crystal Palace. They are now fourth in the division and five points off the leaders Arsenal.
Urawa Red Diamonds, to give their full name, are a Japanese team that qualified by winning the 2022 Asian Football Confederation Champions League. They have already beaten the Mexican side Leon 1-0 in the second round for the right to play against City.
Alex Schalk who has played in Europe with Go Ahead Eagles, Ross County and Servette got the winning goal against Leon. The side are captained by Hiroki Sakai who is formerly of Marseille and Hannover 96.
Urawa Reds compete in the J1 League but they finished fourth this season with Vissel Kobe winning the division.
The winner of this tie will play Fluminense or Al Ahly for the chance to be Club World Cup champions.
How to watch Urawa Reds vs. Manchester City in the Club World Cup
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 19
- Start Time: 13:00 a.m. ET
- Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- Stadium: King Abdullah Sports City
- Live Stream: FIFA+
Supporters can watch this Club World Cup match on FIFA+.