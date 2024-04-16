How to Use Bet365 NJ Bonus Code to Claim $150 Promo
Bet $5, win a guaranteed $150 bonus to bet on any sport!
This is one of the best times for sports bettors to find value with so much going on and Bet365 is making that even easier on you with a guaranteed bonus!
You’ll get $150 in bonus bets if you sign up this week and bet $5 or more on any wager – even if that first bet doesn’t win.
- Bet365 New Jersey Bonus Code Details
- How to Claim Bet365 New Jersey Bonus
- What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
- How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in New Jersey?
- Is Bet365 Legit in New Jersey?
- Is Bet365 Legal in New Jersey?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in New Jersey?
- What is the Best New Jersey Sportsbook?
- Best New Jersey Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Bet365 New Jersey Bonus Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None needed
How to Claim Bet365 New Jersey Bonus
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at Bet365:
- Click this link to sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any wager
That’s it! Your first bet can be on anything, and it can win or lose.
As long as you deposit $10+ and put $5+ on that first bet, you’ll get your bonus within 72 hours of that first bet finishing.
What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
Bet365 bonus bets are house credits that give you the opportunity to cash in betting on sports without risking your own money.
Of course, the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you since it’s house credit, but this is the only way to win real money betting on sports with zero risk.
How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
Bet365 has an option for you to use bonus credit on any wager in your bet slip.
Once you’ve found your best bet and added it to your bet slip, click on that bonus option, type in how much of your bonus you want to risk and then place the bet.
You can use these bonus credits on ANY wager in any sport, but they cannot be combined with other promotions and they expire seven days after you initially receive them.
Is Sports Betting Legal in New Jersey?
Yes, online sports betting has been legal in New Jersey since August, 2018.
Is Bet365 Legit in New Jersey?
Yes, Bet365 is a legit sportsbook. It’s one of the lesser-known names, but it’s quickly growing in popularity and is now legal in 10 U.S. states including New Jersey!
Is Bet365 Legal in New Jersey?
Yes, Bet365 is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in New Jersey.
Can I Bet on College Sports in New Jersey?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in New Jersey, including player props, but you cannot bet on in-state teams or out-of-state teams playing in the state.
What is the Best New Jersey Sportsbook?
New Jersey has access to all of the best sportsbooks in the industry and Bet365 is a great place to start.
Bet365 has a great welcome bonus, fun features and promotions and tons of betting lines on all of your favorite sports.
But that doesn’t mean you should stop there.
Once you get comfortable at Bet365, you’ll want to sign up with more sportsbooks. That way you can ensure you’re always betting with the best odds on the market AND you can unlock even more bonus bets!
Best New Jersey Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Bet365 has one of the best welcome bonuses in New Jersey, but DraftKings undoubtedly has the top offer.
Here are the top welcome bonuses competing with Bet365 in New Jersey:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$200 + Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay
$10
$5
None needed
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FANSIDED1000
