USMNT rumors: Aaronson back to Leeds, Reyna leaves agency, Weah is back
- Brenden Aaronson could return to Leeds United
- Gio Reyna has left his agency
- Timothy Weah returns for Juventus
USMNT rumors: Brenden Aaronson to return to Leeds United
Brenden Aaronson's loan to Union Berlin from Leeds United has not gone to plan. The USMNT midfielder has not scored or made an assist in 17 games in all competitions for the German side.
There is a possibility that he could return to his parent club. Bild has reported that his loan could be cut short as he has not impressed.
Leeds are currently third in the Championship. If Aaronson does return to the club then he can help them in their bid to return to the Premier League.
Gio Reyna leaves his agency
There has been a lot of speculation about Gio Reyna's future at Borussia Dortmund due to his lack of game time at the club. However, the USMNT midfielder has now left his agency.
BVB Newsblog has revealed that, "Reyna has also left his consultancy agency. He simply wants to play more, so a loan could be possible in the winter."
It remains to be seen who will now represent the player but he needs to leave Dortmund to make sure he gets minutes on the pitch.
Timothy Weah is back
Timothy Weah has been out of action for Juventus due to a hamstring injury. However, he returned in last night's game against Genoa as a substitute.
Fellow USMNT player Weston McKennie also featured in the match but they were held to a 1-1 draw. The result leaves Massimiliano Allegri's team in second place in Serie A. They play Frosinone next Saturday in the league.