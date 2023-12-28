USMNT rumors: Robinson to Liverpool, Johnny joins Betis, Musah still out
USMNT rumors: Antonee Robinson to Liverpool
Antonee Robinson has been linked with some big clubs including Manchester City, AC Milan and Newcastle United. However, he signed a new deal with Fulham last summer until 2028.
The USMNT defender continues to be the subject of interest from top sides. 90min have reported that, "Liverpool have reached out to Fulham to discuss a deal for left-back Antonee Robinson in the January transfer window."
The Reds are in need of a left-back as Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are both currently out injured. Jurgen Klopp's side are top of the Premier League and need to strengthen the left side of their defense.
Johnny Cardoso joins Real Betis
This transfer has been in the works for some time but Johnny Cardoso has now officially joined Real Betis from Internacional.
The Spanish club's official website revealed that, "Real Betis have signed Johnny Cardoso. The player arrives from SC Internacional and will be a Green and White until 2029."
This is great news for the USMNT to have another midfielder now playing his soccer in Europe.
Yunus Musah still out
Yunus Musah has been suffering from muscle fatigue and has missed AC Milan's last two Serie A games. It is expected that the USMNT midfielder will also miss their next game.
According to PazzI Di Fanta, Musah is still dealing with his injury. Milan are third in Serie A behind Inter Milan and Juventus.
Fellow American Christian Pulisic remains in good form for the Rossoneri with six goals and four assists in 21 matches in all competitions.