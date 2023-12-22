USMNT rumors: Kochen debut, Musah could return, Sargent update
- Diego Kochen makes his debut for Barcelona
- Yunus Musah could return for AC Milan
- David Wagner gives an update on Josh Sargent
USMNT rumors: Diego Kochen makes his debut for Barcelona
Diego Kochen came on as a substitute in Barcelona's friendly match against Club America which the Spanish side lost 3-2. The goalkeeper came on in the 62nd minute but unfortunately did concede Henry Martin's winner late on.
The match was played at the Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas, Texas. Kochen has played five times for the United States U17s and is certainly one to watch for the future.
Barcelona's next game is a LaLiga fixture against Las Palmas on Jan. 4. Xavi's side are third in the division behind Real Madrid and Girona.
Yunus Musah could return for AC Milan
Yunus Musah missed AC Milan's last game which they won 3-0 against Monza. However, the USMNT midfielder could return this weekend against Salernitana.
Antonio Vitiello has reported that, "Milan will try to recover him for Salerno but his presence is not a given."
Milan are third in Serie A behind Inter Milan and Juventus. Milan's city rivals Inter lead the division by four points.
David Wagner gives an update on Josh Sargent
Josh Sargent scored three goals in his four games for Norwich City in the Championship at the start of this season. However, an ankle injury has kept the USMNT forward out of action since August.
His manager David Wagner has given an update on Sargent's situation. Wagner was quoted on Norwich City's official website saying that "he'll be back in training on Monday."
The Canaries are currently 10th in the league but are only five points off the playoff places. They face Huddersfield Town -Wagner's former club- tomorrow at Carrow Road.