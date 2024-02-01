USMNT rumors: McGuire to Blackburn, Horvath to Cardiff, Aaronson to Vitesse
- Duncan McGuire's move to Blackburn Rovers is back on
- Ethan Horvath set to join Cardiff City
- Paxten Aaronson to go on loan to Vitesse Arnhem
USMNT rumors: Duncan McGuire to Blackburn Rovers
It had been reported that Duncan McGuire's move to Blackburn Rovers had collapsed. However, the transfer is back on and there is also still interest from Sheffield Wednesday.
Sky Sports has reported that, "Negotiations have begun again with Blackburn Rovers and representatives of Duncan McGuire. The deal looked off last night and the player was reportedly on the move to Sheffield Wednesday however talks have resumed with Blackburn this afternoon."
The transfer saga is not too dissimilar to that of former USMNT player John Harkes' journey to becoming a Sheffield Wednesday player back in 1990.
McGuire scored 13 goals in his rookie MLS season last year and deserves the chance to play at a higher level. Both Wednesday and Blackburn are facing relegation battles in the Championship, so he will have a challenge that he has not experienced before if he is to join one of these sides.
Ethan Horvath to Cardiff City
It could be an eventful day for America's Nottingham Forest goalkeepers, with the futures of Ethan Horvath and Matt Turner both uncertain.
Horvath is set to join Cardiff City with Mike McGrath revealing that, "Forest have agreed a deal for goalkeeper Ethan Horvath to move to Cardiff. The 28yr old set for medical this morning."
Turner has had mixed displays for Forest this season and the club is expected to bring in a replacement for him this Deadline Day.
Paxten Aaronson to Vitesse Arnhem
Paxten Aaronson has played just seven times in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt this season. However, he is set to go on loan to get regular game time.
Patrick Berger has revealed that, "Frankfurt lends Paxten Aaronson to Vitesse Arnhem. The offensive player is on his way to Holland."
The Eredivisie side should be a great place for Aaronson to play. The Dutch team has been used by Premier League side Chelsea in the past to develop their players who are sent on loan to the club.