USMNT rumors: Reyna joins Forest, Turner replacement, McGuire deal off
USMNT rumors: Gio Reyna joins Nottingham Forest
Gio Reyna has finally completed his move to Nottingham Forest on loan from Borussia Dortmund. The USMNT midfielder should get some much-needed game time for Forest which he was not getting at Dortmund.
It is unlikely that he will join Forest permanently as Dortmund revealed that, "Reyna has extended his contract until June 30, 2026, and will be loaned to English club Nottingham Forest until the end of the current season. The loan does not have an option to buy."
Forest are currently 16th in the Premier League but only two points above the relegation zone. It is good that Forest do not have an option to buy, as they are at risk of being a Championship club next season.
Reyna has ties to England as he was born in the country and his father Claudio played in the Premier League for Sunderland and Manchester City
Matt Turner to be replaced at Nottingham Forest
Matt Turner has failed to impress as Nottingham Forest's first-choice goalkeeper. He made another costly mistake as Forest lost to his former club Arsenal this week.
Turner will not likely be featuring much for Forest during the second half of the season. Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "Forest convinced to sign new GK today on Deadline Day. Plan clear and talks ongoing with club confident to find solution soon."
Duncan McGuire's move to Blackburn Rovers collapses
Duncan McGuire must be very frustrated, after Orlando City finally agreed to sell him to Blackburn Rovers, the Championship side pulled out of the deal.
Tom Bogert reported yesterday that, "McGuire's $4m transfer from Orlando City to Blackburn has COLLAPSED while McGuire is currently on a flight to England, sources say. Blackburn notified Orlando that they had to pull out of the deal."
The transfer window in England closes today, so McGuire -who scored 13 goals in 29 MLS games last season- might have to make do with continuing in the North American league for now.