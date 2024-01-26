USMNT rumors: Reyna to Sevilla, Robinson to Chelsea, Carter-Vickers new contract
USMNT rumors: Gio Reyna to Sevilla
Gio Reyna has had a lot of suitors this month including Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Marseille. However, the player could now be on his way to Sevilla.
AS reported that Reyna was close to joining Forest on loan but then "things got complicated as Sevilla joined the race and threatened to put a spanner in the English club’s plan. The main sticking point for Forest is that the American player, who is just 21-years-old and with a huge future ahead of him, wants to play in LaLiga rather than go to the Premier League."
Forest and Sevilla are both battling relegation in their respective divisions. However, Spanish soccer may suit the USMNT player better.
Antonee Robinson to Chelsea
Antonee Robinson of Fulham has often been linked with moves to bigger clubs. Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle and AC Milan have been reportedly interested in the past. However, the USMNT left-back could make the short move to Fulham's west London rivals Chelsea.
Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail told the Si Philips Talks Chelsea podcast that, "Chelsea have opened the book and are looking at him."
First-team soccer would not be guaranteed at Chelsea as they currently have Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella as options in his position.
Cameron Carter-Vickers' new contract
Cameron Carter-Vickers had been linked with a move back to England as well as a move to Qatar. However, the USMNT defender is staying with Celtic and has just signed a new five-and-a-half-year contract with the Scottish side.
Carter-Vickers told Celtic's official website, “I’ve been here now for two-and-a-half years and I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I really enjoy working with the coaching staff and obviously the two managers that I’ve had in my time here, and I just want it to continue."