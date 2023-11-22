USMNT rumors: Gio Reyna staying, Timothy Weah still out, Sergino Dest apologizes
Today's USMNT rumors include Gio Reyna being set to stay at Borussia Dortmund, Timothy Weah missing Juventus' next match and Sergino Dest apologizing for his red card.
USMNT rumors: Gio Reyna to stay at Dortmund
Gio Reyna had a mixed international break — he did score for the USMNT in the first leg of their Nations League quarterfinal against Trinidad and Tobago. However, through no fault of his own was substituted in the first half of the second leg due to Sergino Dest's red card.
Reyna now returns to Borussia Dortmund where he is getting insufficient game time. Despite playing just four times in the Bundesliga this season, the American is set to stay with the German club for now.
He is not expected to leave in January but transfer expert Florian Plettenberg has told Sky Sport that, "the whole situation can change in the summer. Then it depends on Reyna.”
Timothy Weah still injured
Timothy Weah missed the latest USMNT roster due to a hamsting injury and the Juventus player has still not recovered.
Romeo Agresti revealed on X that, "Weah will miss the match against Inter (Milan) on Sunday."
Fellow American Weston McKennie is also a doubt for this Serie A game as he suffered a knee injury against Trinidad and Tobago.
Sergino Dest apologizes
Sergino Dest let the USMNT down against Trinidad and Tobago by getting sent off in such a petulant way. However, the player has taken to social media to apologise for his behavior.
Dest posted on Instagram, "I want to apologize to my Teammates, Staff, Fans and whole nation for my behaviour it was unacceptable, Selfish and immature I let my team down! It’s something I have to learn from and it won’t happen again!"