USMNT rumors: Marsch wants England return, Johnny to Betis, Cavin joins the Stars and Stripes
- Jesse Marsch wants England return
- Johnny Cardoso to join Real Betis
- Vincent Cavin joins the USMNT
USMNT rumors: Jesse Marsch wants England return
Jesse Marsch has not coached since leaving Leeds United earlier this year but he has remained in Europe and is out to find a new job.
The Daily Telegraph has revealed that Marsch has "relocated to Tuscany (Italy)... and is learning Italian... But it is English football and the Premier League that he would like to return to."
Marsch had offers to coach in the Premier League since Leeds at Southampton and Leicester City but turned them down.
Johnny Cardoso to join Real Betis
This transfer has been rumored for a while but it now looks like Johnny Cardoso is set to join Real Betis from Internacional.
Football Espana has reported that, "Johnny Cardoso will become Real Betis' first signing of the winter transfer window. The 22-year-old USMNT midfielder has agreed to sign for the Andalusian club, with a deal to be finalized in early January."
Vincent Cavin joins the USMNT
Gregg Berhalter has not had an assistant head coach since Anthony Hudson who left U.S. Soccer to become the manager of Al-Markhiya. However, the USMNT now have someone to assist Berhalter.
U.S. Soccer has announced that Vincent Cavin will be the USMNT's new assistant coach. Berhalter told U.S. Soccer's official website that, "We are pleased to welcome Vincent to the USMNT staff. His international experience at global soccer events will certainly be a valuable asset.”
Cavin has 14 years of experience with the Switzerland men's national team. He has worked for the country as an assistant manager, sports coordinator and video analyst.