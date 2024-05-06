USMNT rumors: Johnny to Barcelona, McKennie to stay, PSV champions
- Johnny Cardoso linked with a host of clubs including Barcelona
- Weston McKennie could stay at Juventus
- Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest win the Eredivisie
USMNT rumors: Johnny Cardoso to Barcelona
Johnny Cardoso only joined Real Betis in January from Internacional but he has already caught the eye of some of Europe's biggest clubs.
Pedro Gonzalez has revealed that, "Barca, Atletico de Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig are interested in Johnny Cardoso, whom Betis values at around 30 million euros. Other Premier League and Serie A clubs have also inquired about the American."
Cardoso has only played 13 times in La Liga for Betis. However, it would be difficult for the USMNT player to turn down a move to any of the clubs that he is being linked with.
Weston McKennie could stay at Juventus
Weston McKennie turned down a new contract from Juventus recently but the player could still stay with the Serie A side. The player is holding out for an improved deal.
McKennie told DAZN Italia, “I have a year left in my contract, and my agent is speaking with the director. I’d like to stay, obviously, but we’ll see what happens. Hopefully, we can work it out,”
McKennie has starred for Juve this season after a difficult loan spell at Leeds United in the Premier League. It would be great for the USMNT midfielder if he could extend his time with the Old Lady.
PSV win the Eredivisie
The USMNT trio of Malik Tillman, Sergino Dest and Ricardo Pepi became Eredivisie champions as their PSV Eindhoven side defeated Sparta Rotterdam 4-2.
The result would be bittersweet for Dest who has been ruled out for the rest of this year after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament. Dest has also only been on loan at PSV from Barcelona and his injury could scupper a permanent move to the Dutch side.
Pepi is the only American at PSV permanently as Tillman is on loan from Bayern Munich.