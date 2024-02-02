USMNT rumors: McGuire joins Blackburn, Horvath joins Cardiff, Aaronson joins Vitesse
- Duncan McGuire finally joins Blackburn Rovers
- Ethan Horvath joins Cardiff City
- Paxten Aaronson is sent on loan to Vitesse Arnhem
The transfer window in Europe's top leagues has now shut. It was a fairly uneventful Deadline Day, with the biggest story not being a soccer one at all. Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari from Mercedes stole the limelight. However, three USMNT players did make moves on Deadline Day.
USMNT rumors: Duncan McGuire joins Blackburn Rovers
Duncan McGuire's move from Orlando City to Blackburn Rovers had reportedly collapsed while the player was flying to England. However, it was then suddenly back on and he has now joined the club. There was also interest from another Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in the USMNT forward.
It is a loan deal to Blackburn, with an option to join the club permanently in the summer. Rovers’ Director of Football Gregg Broughton told the club's official website, “We are really pleased to have secured the signing of Duncan McGuire.
"A Nebraska boy, whose rise to the MLS is a great story and now we hope to continue that trajectory with Blackburn Rovers."
Ethan Horvath joins Cardiff City
It was one in, one out for USMNT players at Nottingham Forest this transfer window. Gio Reyna joined the club on loan from Borussia Dortmund and Ethan Horvath left to join Cardiff City permanently.
Horvath told Cardiff's official website, "I’m really excited to be here. It’s a massive Club here in Wales. I spoke to a lot of people about the Club before coming and they had nothing but positive things to speak about. They have history in the Premier League."
Horvath has not played for Forest this campaign but last season he was instrumental for Luton Town in the Championship. Now he is back in the division with Cardiff, we can hopefully see the best of the goalkeeper again.
It is not looking good for Forest's other USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner. The American has made some costly errors of late and the club have now brought in Matz Sels from the French side Strasbourg to replace him.
Paxten Aaronson joins Vitesse Arnhem
Paxten Aaronson has joined Vitesse Arnhem on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt. The USMNT player will hopefully get some much-needed game time at the Eredivisie side.
Aaronson told Vitesse's official website, "It feels good to be here! We are going to fight together for Vitesse.”