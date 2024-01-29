USMNT rumors: Reyna staying, McGuire to Blackburn, Aaronson on loan
USMNT rumors: Gio Reyna to stay at Borussia Dortmund
Gio Reyna has been heavily linked with Premier League side Nottingham Forest recently. However, the USMNT player could end up staying with Borussia Dortmund.
His manager at Dortmund Edin Terzic was quoted in BILD saying, “I expect him to be available to me on Friday (vs. Heidenheim). I haven't heard anything else. Gio is under contract, Gio is our player."
Reyna does need more game time but it would not be so bad if he is to stay at Dortmund. Albeit as a substitute right now, he is still getting opportunites in the Bundesliga.
USMNT rumors: Duncan McGuire to Blackburn Rovers
Orlando City have already rejected a bid from Blackburn Rovers for Duncan McGuire. However, the Championship side are back in the hunt for the USMNT forward.
The Athletic has reported that, "English club Blackburn Rovers and Danish side FC Midtjylland are pursuing Orlando City and U.S. national team forward Duncan McGuire. The two clubs will be the favorites to land McGuire if a deal gets done before the end of the January window."
Blackburn are currently 18th in the Championship and could do with more firepower if they are to make sure they avoid relegation. FC Midtjylland are top of the Danish Superliga, so McGuire could win a league title if he joins them.
USMNT rumors: Paxten Aaronson to go on loan
Paxten Aaronson has played just seven times in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt this season. The USMNT player could be sent on loan to ensure he gets regular game time.
According to The Athletic ($), "Frankfurt is exploring options to send U.S. international midfielder Paxten Aaronson on loan before the winter transfer window closes in Europe this week."
No clubs were mentioned, so it remains to be seen where the former Philadelphia Union player will be playing his soccer for the second half of this season.