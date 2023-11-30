USMNT rumors: Reyna to Ajax, Pepi winner, FIFA rankings
USMNT rumors: Gio Reyna to Ajax
Gio Reyna was again left on Borussia Dortmund's bench during their Champions League win over AC Milan this week. The USMNT midfielder has played just seven times in all competitions this season for the Bundesliga team. There are calls that Reyna needs to leave the club to ensure regular game time.
Edgar Moreno has reported that, "Ajax is interested in Gio Reyna & another unnamed USMNT international. Gio Reyna’s deal would only happen as a loan."
The Eredivisie is not one of Europe's top five leagues and Ajax are also struggling in the division as they lie in eighth place. However, if Reyna was to move to the Dutch side then he would play regularly.
Ricardo Pepi scores late winner
Ricardo Pepi scored in the 92nd minute for PSV Eindhoven to win their Champions League match against Sevilla yesterday. The result puts PSV second in Group B, only behind Premier League side Arsenal.
OptaJack have revealed that, "Pepi is the second USMNT player to score a stoppage-time winning goal in a UEFA Champions League match after Jordan Pefok vs. Manchester United in 2021."
USMNT go down in the FIFA rankings
The new FIFA rankings have been updated and the USMNT have unsurprisingly gone down after losing to Trinidad and Tobago in their last match.
Gregg Berhalter's side are now 12th, with Uruguay going above them. The USMNT are still ahead of CONCACAF rivals Mexico and four-time World Cup winners Germany. Argentina tops the charts with France second and England third.
The USMNT are next in action on Jan. 20 when they face Slovenia.