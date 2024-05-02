USMNT rumors: Dest's future, Sullivan new contract, Morris on form
- Sergino Dest's PSV Eindhoven future in doubt
- Cavan Sullivan signs for the Philadelphia Union
- Aidan Morris scores in Columbus Crew victory
USMNT rumors: Sergino Dest's PSV future in doubt
Sergino Dest has only been on loan at PSV Eindhoven from Barcelona. However, his future has been put in doubt after he suffered a torn ACL and will undergo surgery.
Fabrizio Romano has reported that, "Dest will be out until 2025 due to ACL injury, as club confirms. PSV Eindhoven wanted to trigger €10m buy option for Dest, they are very happy with the player but injury can change the situation in terms of negotiations."
Dest has been used as a left-back and a right-back for PSV this season. In 25 Eredivisie games, he has scored twice and made six assists.
Cavan Sullivan signs for the Philadelphia Union
Cavan Sullivan has signed a deal with the Philadelphia Union but he is still set to join Manchester City when he turns 18.
The Athletic has revealed that, "The Philadelphia Union has completed its unique deal to sign highly-rated U.S. youth international Cavan Sullivan to the most lucrative homegrown contract in MLS history."
Sullivan is just 14 and has but has already played twice and got an assist for the Philadelphia Union II in MLS Next Pro. He has also scored five goals in nine games for the United States U15s.
Aidan Morris scores in Columbus Crew victory
USMNT midfielder Aidan Morris scored a great goal for the Columbus Crew in their 3-1 (5-2 on aggregate) win over Monterrey in the Semi-Finals of the Champions Cup last night. The result is fantastic for MLS especially as Rayados were the side that knocked Inter Miami out of the competition. The Crew will face the Mexican side Pachuca in the final.
Morris has five caps for the United States. In 14 games in all competitions this season for Columbus he has scored three times and made two assists.