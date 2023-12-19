USMNT rumors: Dest and Tillman to join PSV permanently, Bradley staying, Edelman to extend Red Bulls deal
- Sergino Dest and Malik Tillman to join PSV permanently
- Bob Bradley and Michael Bradley are staying with Stabaek
- Daniel Edelman set to extend his deal with the New York Red Bulls
USMNT rumors: Sergino Dest and Malik Tillman to join PSV permanently
Ricardo Pepi, Sergino Dest and Malik Tillman have all been linking up nicely for PSV Eindhoven this season. However, only Pepi is signed on a permanent deal. Dest and Tillman are both on loan from Barcelona and Bayern Munich respectively but there is good news regarding them staying with the Dutch side.
Rik Elfrink has revealed on X that, "PSV director Earnest Stewart told Rondo this evening that it is expected that PSV will exercise its options on Dest and Tillman. Almost everyone who follows PSV could have thought of that themselves, but Stewart is of course the man who goes over and decides."
Bob Bradley staying with Stabaek
Stabaek — the side managed by former USMNT head coach Bob Bradley — was relegated from the Norweigan First Division. However, Bradley who has his son Michael as his assistant are to stay with the team.
Speaking to the club's official website, Bradley said, "I am planning to continue the project. There are so many good people in and around this club and I really appreciate what this club is about. The future of this club has great possibilities."
Daniel Edelman to extend his deal with the New York Red Bulls
Daniel Edelman who has played 15 times for the United States U20s is set to continue with MLS side New York Red Bulls. Edelman made 23 appearances in the league this year, scoring once.
The Athletic has reported that, "the New York Red Bulls and homegrown midfielder Daniel Edelman have agreed to a long-term contract extension."