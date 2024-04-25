Vaughn Grissom has ultimate motivation to prove Braves wrong, and soon
Vaughn Grissom is getting closer to making his return to the Red Sox. The young shortstop is ready to prove himself and show that the Braves made a mistake by getting rid of him.
By Curt Bishop
After the departure of Dansby Swanson, Vaughn Grissom was set to take over as the everyday shortstop for the Atlanta Braves.
However, the emergence of Orlando Arcia complicated matters for Grissom, and he was ultimately traded to the Boston Red Sox this past offseason. He has been on the injured list with a groin strain but is nearing his return to the major leagues.
As he continues to recover from his injury, Grissom seems extra motivated to go out and prove himself.
"I want to play as many games as I want, and so I just want to be able to be ready, really ready, when I go out there," said Grissom. "It seems like they're missing a piece and I want to be that piece and I want to give them the best version of myself that I can."
Vaughn Grissom ready to prove himself to Red Sox
Grissom appears ready to prove himself to the Red Sox and show what kind of player he can be.
Boston is expecting him to be their full-time second baseman when he eventually does return.
But Grissom also appears to be motivated to prove the Braves wrong. Atlanta traded him to Boston over the winter for left-hander Chris Sale and officially entrusted Arcia as the next man up to fill the void at shortstop left by Swanson's departure.
Again, Grissom was originally on track to inherit that role, but his window to prove himself to the Braves ultimately was closed. But the Red Sox presented him with a new opportunity, and he looks prepared to run with it.
On top of this, those around him have been impressed with his energy and the way he impacts the ballclub.
"He's just a high energy guy," said Triple-A manager Chad Tracy. "I've loved my interactions with him, even dating back to spring training. I'd just watch him always smiling, laughing, high energy. The vibe he gives me is that he genuinely enjoys being on a baseball field."
That energy will serve him well when he returns, and having him back should be a major boost for the Red Sox, who have outperformed their expectations thus far. The team owns a record of 14-11 and sits in third place in the American League East. But they are only three games back of the New York Yankees for the top spot.
Grissom will bring power from the right side of the plate, which will help the Red Sox after having lost Trevor Story for the rest of the 2024 season.