Video of Gleyber Torres continuing to take BP during earthquake is incredible
Talk about being locked in at the plate.
In case you haven't checked the news or social media on Friday morning, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in New Jersey shook up the northeast United States on April 5. It was felt throughout the state, but also up through New York and up even into Vermont. And yes, it was felt at Yankee Stadium.
On Friday morning, the New York Yankees were on the field early with the home-opener scheduled for just after lunchtime against the AL East rival Toronto Blue Jays. And so, when the earthquake hit and sent shocks throughout the northeast, it was second baseman Gleyber Torres at the plate taking batting practice.
What's more incredible, though, is that the entire part of the BP session was being filmed by the Yankees and you can see the exact moment when the earthquake rattled everyone around. Even wilder, though, is how entirely unrattled Torres was at the plate.
Gleyber Torres acted like earthquake never happened while taking BP
Seriously, the camera shakes quite noticeably while Torres simply rips the pitch opposite field with a smooth swing before getting back into his stance for the next delivery.
If Torres were to hit his first home run of the 2024 season and have a big day after starting the season hitting .217, it shouldn't surprise anyone. This is the epitome of being locked in, and we can only assume that the Blue Jays are definitely going to pay for that.
Seriously, though. Earthquakes are so uncommon in the northeast that it felt like anyone who felt it (or heard about it but didn't feel it) was ready to tell you about their experience. Torres, meanwhile, had to have felt it based on what we saw from the camera moving, and was entirely unfazed. Also, shouts to the BP pitcher who had a similarly muted reaction to the whole ordeal.
We should all strive for this level of focus and concentration. Stay tuned into the morning news or The Price Is Right, even if those bookshelves are shaking.