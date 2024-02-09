3 NFL Draft QB sleepers who could be Kirk Cousins' long-term replacement for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings need to use the 2024 NFL Draft to find a replacement for Kirk Cousins.
2. Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
Though Spencer Rattler is currently projected as a fourth-round pick on Pro Football Focus, his performance in Mobile the week of the Senior Bowl had scouts buzzing, and he could likely find himself as a second-round pick when all is said and done. Measuring in at 6-foot, 213 pounds, he threw for over 11,000 yards in high school and went to Oklahoma as the top quarterback recruit in the country.
After a year and a half as a starter for the Sooners, he was benched for projected No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and transferred to South Carolina the ensuing offseason.
In his last two seasons with the Gamecocks, he completed 67.5% of his passes for 248 yards per game. He threw for 37 touchdowns and had a passer rating of 143.2. Even though he had 16 rushing touchdowns in college, he is not much of a threat to run overall.
Rattler may be the most experienced passer in the draft, attempting over 1,300 passes in college. He's also had ups and downs and learned from them all. He has great arm strength and can throw with velocity while on the move. He can also throw from a number of different arm angles. He shows impeccable ball placement on his throws, in particular, deep throws.
He does need to do a better job going through his progressions, as he tends to lock onto his primary target. He also needs better footwork in the pocket. Still, there is enough experience and tools for the Vikings to be intrigued.