Another Vikings rookie stole J.J. McCarthy’s shine during minicamp
J.J. McCarthy isn't the only rookie whose development is crucial to the Minnesota Vikings' long-term future. Dallas Turner turning into an edge rushing star could also do wonders for Minnesota's outlook.
That's why Vikings fans should be particularly excited about the former Alabama star's performance during the team's recent minicamp. A ton of scrutiny was on McCarthy every time he threw the football but Turner still managed to garner a lot of attention on his own.
The fact that Turner drew praise from left tackle Christian Darrisaw is particularly telling. He claimed that Turner's spin move from the edge was faster than anything he ever experienced before in the NFL. Pointedly, Darrisaw positively compared Turner to former Vikings' standout Danielle Hunter.
Dallas Turner stands out in Vikings minicamp right away
Turner flashing early is good news for a front office that endured a heavy amount of criticism for the price it paid to move up to grab him with the No. 17 overall pick in last April's NFL Draft. If he can blossom into a perennial double-digit sack artist it would do wonders to silence those critics. It would also go a long way toward helping Minnesota build the sort of ferocious defense it covets to complete McCarthy and the team's offensive attack.
It is too early to draw lasting conclusions about Turner before full contact is permitted. He is the sort of speed-based edge rusher that should look good in limited contact drills. His biggest challenge at the pro level will be generating edge pressure when he's forced to go up against really physical NFL tackles. Darrisaw will prove to be a much sterner challenge for his rookie teammate when the preseason really gets going.
The Vikings needed Turner to flash early in his rookie season and he's gotten off to a good start. The next challenge for the first-round edge rusher will be to prove he can keep things going when the competition level increases. Minnesota needs him to keep his momentum going as the regular season approaches.