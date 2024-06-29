Fansided

Even after Justin Jefferson deal, another Vikings WR should be story of summer

Justin Jefferson may be the best wide receiver in the NFL, but he's set to have more help in 2024.

By Rucker Haringey

Nov 27, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Vikings fans are understandably concerned about their passing attack given the major upheaval at the quarterback position this offseason. If J.J. McCarthy is going to succeed as a rookie, he needs every member of his receiving corps to take a step forward.

It's safe to assume that Justin Jefferson will continue to ply his trade at a superstar level. He's arguably the top wideout in professional football. Opposing secondaries are going to double-cover him at every opportunity. Fortunately for Minnesota, he has the talent to succeed against that type of challenging competition.

It's still imperative that someone else take advantage of the scrutiny Jefferson is going to receive. That's why Jordan Addison's impressive start to the team's offseason program is so encouraging. He posted big numbers as a rookie but could be poised to ascend to a higher tier of player during his sophomore campaign.

Jordan Addison stealing the show in Vikings offseason camp

Head coach Kevin O'Connell has already singled out the talented young wide receiver for praise. He deemed the start of Addison's offseason program to be as good as anyone could "ask for." That's bad news for opposing defensive backs who want to shut down Minnesota's aerial attack this season.

An improved Addison has the potential to combine with tight end T.J. Hockenson to really give whoever is throwing passes for the Vikings next year an embarrassment of riches in the receiver room. It's a great situation for McCarthy or Sam Darnold to step into as an untested quarterback.

Specifically, much of Addison's progress is centered around his ability to play with force. He openly admits that he struggled to generate clean releases at the line of scrimmage as a rookie. Additiionally, he was unable to consistently run through contact after the catch.

If he can improve both aspects of his game this season it could lead to the Vikings having two Pro Bowl wideouts. That could be enough to help Minnesota compete for a postseason berth even with a new quarterback at the controls of their offense.

This will be a season of transition for the Vikings but not all of it needs to be negative. Addison is one player who can take a step forward that can significantly improve the team's long-term outlook.

