Vikings rumors: Kirk Cousins return appetite, Justin Jefferson concerns, Dobbs leash length
- Josh Dobbs leash in Minnesota
- Justin Jefferson's return timeline is in question
- A Kirk Cousins return is of discussion
By Josh Wilson
Kirk Cousins return to Minnesota is a hot topic
Since last week, Vikings executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has left the door wide open on the possibility for a Kirk Cousins replacement.
Previously, this looked very likely to be Cousins's last season in Minnesota. He is a free agent after this year and would surely -- given his propensity for signing massive deals -- price out of Minnesota as they might be more likely to look for a younger next-era QB.
With the Achilles' tendon injury, though, maybe it changes things. Cousins will ostensibly command less money coming off such a major injury. In addition, perhaps he prefers coming back to Minnesota to rehabilitate and return to the game in a familiar place with familiar people.
Anyway, connecting dots further, several reporters have discussed the possibility of a Vikings/Cousins reunion.
Ian Rapoport wrote a piece connecting the dots and indicating it seemed possible for Cousins to return:
Cousins' surgery was conducted by Vikings doctor Chris Coetzee, who specializes in foot and ankle surgery, giving Minnesota more medical info than other teams. That should give the Vikings confidence to do a deal if that's the desired outcome, and it could also make it easier for a deal to get done around the time of free agency -- when they have exclusive negotiating rights.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic wrote a similar article (linked earlier in this post) that stopped short of reporting the Vikings were in on Cousins, but did report that there is a contingency of folks in the Vikings org who, "prefer," to re-sign Cousins. She also said Minnesota will, "try" to bring him back. That was thought to be the case even before the injury, is what Russini indicates.
Just looking at the frequency of NFL writers talking about the subject, it sure seems like there's smoke here... Maybe there's fire, too?