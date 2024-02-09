Warriors GM explains why the team didn't make a move at the trade deadline
Even though the Warriors are currently not even in position for the Play-In Tournament, they didn't end up making any trades before the trade deadline expired. The GM explains.
After only making one minor trade deadline before the deadline, many people around the league were wondering why the Warriors didn't make any upgrades. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Mike Dunleavy Jr. said, "There wasn’t a lot out there that we thought could improve us significantly at an appropriate price".
As noted by Slater, the Warriors checked in on Kelly Olynyk and Alex Caruso but both respectively were too pricey for the franchise. Golden State had assets to move at the deadline with some veterans unhappy with their roles and expiring contracts to make a deal work. The squad only made one move where they traded Cory Joseph and a 2025 second-round pick for a 2024 second-round pick
Rather than make upgrades at the deadline, the squad decided to hold on and wait until the summer where All-NBA veterans could be available. The squad could use Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski as young promising players to entice franchises to give up their unhappy stars.
They could use Chris Paul's contract to match salary and the team can trade some of their first-round picks. With a star not available at the deadline, did the front office make the right move not making any deals at the deadline?
Did the Warriors do the right thing in not making any major moves at the deadline?
In all reality, the Warriors are an All-NBA veteran away from competing for the title. While Klay Thompson and Draymond Green had great careers, they are not the same as they used to be. Stephen Curry is still an All-NBA star in this league and needs someone to pair with him. This is the first thing that the Warriors need to get themselves back into the championship conversation.