What does Cubs roster move mean for recently-acquired prospect?
The Chicago Cubs made life a little bit harder on Michael Busch by bringing Garrett Cooper onto the roster.
By Josh Wilson
The Chicago Cubs have not had a straightforward path to filling the first base hole since Anthony Rizzo left in a trade a few years back. The Cubs tried out Trey Mancini, who was a disaster at Wrigley, and then used a combination of Matt Mervis and Cody Bellinger to close 2023, whose more comfortable defensive alignment is center field.
In January, the team acquired Michael Busch from the Dodgers who had been stonewalled from the big leagues because Los Angeles has Freddie Freeman in the position. Chicago, in need of a longer-term answer at the corner, could make use of him.
Now, though, the Cubs have brought Garrett Cooper onto the roster for the season. They will need to negotiate a new deal with him to do so.
Where does this leave the Cubs and, specifically, Busch?
What does Garrett Cooper move mean for Michael Busch?
While in the near-term this may be more blockades in the way between Busch and starting time, it's not a complete blockade like Freeman was in Los Angeles. Cooper's best years are behind him, with his batting having taken a downturn the last several seasons. He's still defensively solid, though, and will bring a veteran presence for the Cubs to rely on if needed.
Moreover, Cooper can toggle between first base, designated hitter, and the bench as the Cubs look to get Busch acclimated as a full-time starter throughout the year, with Cody Bellinger also around to be able to fill into the first base or DH role as needed. As soon as they feel more comfortable with Busch at first, they can go with him. There's a chance that happens as soon as Opening Day, even.
Cooper's signing gives the Cubs good insurance and versatility that they may need if Busch faces struggles as he gets adjusted to the majors full-time.
It's also a good time to remind Cubs fans that Busch, last season with the Dodgers, played 99 innings at third base and just 10 at first (including another nine innings at second). While his future projects at first with the Cubs, he has infield versatility that could get him opportunities around the diamond.