What time and channel is the UNC-Duke game today, Feb. 3?
Saturday, Feb. 3 will add another chapter to college basketball's greatest rivalry between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils. These two programs, two of the historical powers in the sport, are separated by just eight miles on a map (though a bit farther if you're actually traveling between the two) and will meet for the 261st time when they face off in Chapel Hill.
Like so many other times before in this rivalry, Duke and UNC will go toe-to-toe in the Dean Dome with natiional championship aspirations still very much alive for both teams in the 2023-24 season. Duke enters the game ranked No. 7 with a 16-4 record while North Carolina is 17-4 and ranked No. 3 -- though the most recent upset loss to Georgia Tech has not been reflected in a new Top 25 poll yet.
R.J. Davis, Armando Bacot and the Tar Heels have been resurgent this season, no doubt buoyed by the additions of Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan in the transfer portal. For Duke, Kyle Filipowski is the headliner but they are balanced with Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, and Mark Mitchell, among others.
This is a titanic showdown with the lead in the ACC Standings, a possible No. 1 seed in March Madness, and the always-important bragging rights all on the line. So what should fans know about the start time and channel to be sure to tune into UNC-Duke? Let's take a look.
What time is the UNC-Duke game today, Feb. 3?
The Duke vs. North Carolina game on Saturday is scheduled for tip-off at 6:30 p.m. ET from Chapel Hill, NC at the Dean E. Smith Center. Having said that, it's a loaded day for college basketball and, though this is the only game being played at UNC's campus, some broadcasting conflicts could lead to a little bit later tip, some time around 6:40 p.m. ET.
What channel is the UNC-Duke game on today, Feb. 3?
The UNC-Duke game in Chapel Hill on Feb. 3 will be broadcast on ESPN. As the marquee game for Saturday in college basketball, the lead announcing crew for ESPN, Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, and on-court reporter Jess Sims will have the call for the 261st meeting between these Tobacco Road rivals on Saturday evening.