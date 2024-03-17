Will UConn steal the No. 1 overall seed after Purdue, Houston losses?
Are the Connecticut Huskies destined for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament?
The Connecticut Huskies added another accomplishment to their resumé on Saturday, toppling Marquette 73-57 in the Big East Tournament Championship Game. It was a remarkably well-rounded effort from the Huskies, who exploded in the second half and ran roughshod over an excellent Golden Eagles team.
Donovan Clingan was the driving force behind UConn's victory, netting 22 points, 16 rebounds, and two blocks on 7-of-12 shooting. He was far from the only standout for the Huskies, though. Tristen Newton went for an impressive 13-point, 10-assist double-double and Jaylin Stewart was a huge energy boost off the bench.
After the game, Dan Hurley made his pitch to the selection committee. From ESPN:
"We've been the best team in college basketball. Obviously, March Madness next week, who knows what goes on there, but we've clearly been the best program in the country this year."
It's hard to disagree with the sentiment. The Huskies' roster is brimming with collegiate stars and future NBA players. In terms of depth and top-end talent, few teams in college basketball can compare.
To add to Hurley's case, several projected top seeds — Purdue, Houston, and North Carolina — all lost their tournament championship games on Saturday. ESPN's Joe Lundari said there has "never been a Saturday" like this one. Now, Connecticut is officially projected as the No. 1 overall seed in East bracket.
Nothing is set in stone yet, of course, but it's hard to argue with the Huskies' combination of talent, record (31-3), and pedigree. UConn is the reigning NCAA Tournament champs. Connecticut is now the Big East regular season and tournament champs in 2024. Purdue was the favorite going into the weekend, but another untimely Boilermakers loss places UConn on the No. 1 pedestal.
That means very little once March Madness gets underway, of course. Many a No. 1 seed has been ousted earlier than expected. It's single elimination from here on out — every mistake is amplified. The Huskies have been there before, which helps, but repeat champs are exceedingly rare.
UConn will look to buck the trend and make history. That is a dominant roster, with 7-foot-2 Clingan on a world-beating tour in recent weeks. Hurley is drawing up creative sets to get Clingan favorable position on the block. He's too big for most college defenses. Those who can match Clingan's physicality simply fall victim to his low-post skill.
In addition to Clingan's recent success, the Huskies have a gaggle of high-level creators and shooters on the perimeter. Cam Spencer is a five-year college star finally positioned for a deep run in March. Stephon Castle has been trending up at the right time. Newton, Stewart — UConn's guards are balling out.
If there's a No. 1 seed that deserves your confidence in the big dance, it's definitely UConn.