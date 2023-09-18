WNBA Playoffs: 3 keys to Game 3 between the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx
On Sunday, afternoon the Minnesota Lynx tied the series 1-1 behind Kayla McBride's and Napheesa Collier's monster performances. Now the question is what are the keys for Game 3?
Keys to Sun Vs. Lynx, No. 2: Supporting cast please stand up
At the end of game two only two players from the Lynx scored double digits which isn't the end of the world. However, someone outside of Collier and McBride will need to have a strong performance to counter the force Connecticut will play with on Wednesday.
One player that could have the chance to erupt for Minnesota on Wednesday is Rachel Banham. She constantly has the ball in her hand and moves without the ball.
Banham can impact the game with her 3-point shooting. In game two, she went 0-4 from behind the arc. In Game 1, she shot 2-of-6 (33.3 percent) from the deep. In Game 3, she needs to look to shoot without hesitation when open.
On the other side, Natisha Hiedeman is due for one of those historic games. In Game 1, she shot 50 percent from 3 and pulled down two rebounds, and dished out two assists.
Hiedeman is lethal when she is out on the break and when she is looking to score. Granted, she is a pass-first guard but when she is locked in and looking to create plays, she is hard to slow down.