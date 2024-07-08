Yankees, Aaron Boone clearly haven't learned to stop pitching to Rafael Devers
By Lior Lampert
How many times can you get burned the same way repeatedly without adjusting? That is a question manager Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees must ask themselves.
Boston Red Sox star third baseman Rafael Devers continues to rake the ball every time he faces the divisional rival Yankees, yet Boone continues pitching to him. But why? What will it take for him to modify his approach when the two-time All-Star steps to the plate?
On Sunday, Devers broke a 0-0 tie between the Red Sox and Yankees in the top of the seventh by mashing a 373-foot solo home run to left field.
Aaron Boone, Yankees learn the hard way to just walk Rafael Devers
Devers blasted an opposite-field homer off a 99-mile-per-hour four-seam fastball from New York's right-handed rookie Luis Gil, marking his 20th of the year. But most notably, the slugger has cemented his status as a certified Yankee killer.
In his last 14 games against the Yankees entering Sunday's matchup, Devers has been otherworldly. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the 27-year-old has an absurd .426/.541/.787 (20-for-47) slashline, with five dingers, 15 runs, and 13 RBIs.
Moreover, Devers has particularly thrived when batting in the Bronx. A remarkable stat exhibited while ESPN broadcasted the ballgame illustrates how historically dominant he has been at Yankees stadium.
Right before his hard-hit solo shot, a graphic showed that Devers had the fifth-most jacks by a player visiting the Yankees with 14. Moments after, he crushed his 15th, putting himself one short of tying Red Sox royalty David Ortiz. However, he wasted no time knotting up Big Papi.
In the top of the ninth, Devers pulverized another four-seamer, this time off Yankees reliever Michael Tonkin and over the center field wall.
We will give Tonkin the benefit of the doubt based on the location of his pitch. Nevertheless, when will Boone and the Yankees learn they are better off taking the base on balls with the Devers than facing him?
Boston pulled out a 3-0 victory thanks to Devers' incredible performance, combined with Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford throwing seven scoreless innings. From there, a strong bullpen effort from hurlers Justin Slaten and Kenley Jansen propelled the Red Sox to complete the shutout.